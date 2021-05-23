Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,379,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Semtech by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,419,000 after buying an additional 462,314 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after buying an additional 294,368 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Semtech by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after buying an additional 108,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,726,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 282,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,360. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

