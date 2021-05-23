Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives $79.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.43.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,838,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $77.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.