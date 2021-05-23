Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 2,634.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,634.09 ($34.41).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total transaction of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75).

Shares of LON WTB traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,091 ($40.38). The stock had a trading volume of 592,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,900. The firm has a market cap of £6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,335.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,202.80.

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

