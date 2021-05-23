WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.83. 56,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 916,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 979,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 183,609 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

