Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WIX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.28.

Get Wix.com alerts:

NASDAQ WIX opened at $248.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $195.61 and a 12-month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.