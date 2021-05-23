Workiva (NYSE:WK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Workiva stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.57. The stock had a trading volume of 265,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,674. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average of $91.39.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,238,683. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

