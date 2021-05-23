Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Receives Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$5.60 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XBC. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cormark raised their price objective on Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.55.

Shares of TSE XBC opened at C$4.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$759.80 million and a P/E ratio of -13.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.46. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$3.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

