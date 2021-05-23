Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $865.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to post sales of $865.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $838.70 million and the highest is $881.06 million. Xilinx posted sales of $726.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

XLNX traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $122.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,159. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.01 and a 200-day moving average of $133.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $154.93.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,120 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 139.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 13.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,966 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 166.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

