Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,794 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Xilinx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 91,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,149 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 9,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP lifted its stake in Xilinx by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 350,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $43,365,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $122.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,159. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.45.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.