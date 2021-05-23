Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Yellow Pages from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of YLWDF opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

