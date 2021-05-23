YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.280-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.63. YETI has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,442 shares in the company, valued at $20,628,908.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $172,793.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,178. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

