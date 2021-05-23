Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Yext alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on YEXT. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. 2,044,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,265. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. Yext has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $39,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $1,582,349.03. Insiders have sold a total of 250,442 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,511 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,012,000 after purchasing an additional 341,623 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,839,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,519,000 after purchasing an additional 244,090 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,975,000 after purchasing an additional 368,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 117,237 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.