Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $29.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Youdao from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Youdao alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAO traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,410. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of -0.69. Youdao has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $169.62 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Youdao will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Youdao by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Youdao by 1,036.0% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,342,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.