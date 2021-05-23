Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.06. 1,419,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,685. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $65.61.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

