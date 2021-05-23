Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.99). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.59) EPS.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ YMTX opened at $14.24 on Friday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 78,175 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 86,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,246,000.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

