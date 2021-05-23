Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Earnings of $5.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.44. Pool posted earnings of $3.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $10.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $12.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.09 to $13.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.50.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $429.25. 210,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.62 and its 200-day moving average is $362.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Pool has a 1-year low of $234.55 and a 1-year high of $449.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,916 shares of company stock worth $20,984,285 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

