Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to announce sales of $83.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.70 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $61.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $348.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.39 million to $372.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $402.86 million, with estimates ranging from $324.30 million to $448.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

Shares of RARE stock traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.34. The stock had a trading volume of 438,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,963. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $65.31 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average is $129.18.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 6,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $856,377.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,067.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,083,453. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

