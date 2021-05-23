Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.73 Million

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to announce sales of $83.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.70 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $61.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $348.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.39 million to $372.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $402.86 million, with estimates ranging from $324.30 million to $448.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

Shares of RARE stock traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.34. The stock had a trading volume of 438,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,963. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $65.31 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average is $129.18.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 6,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $856,377.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,067.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,083,453. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.