Zacks: Analysts Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,792,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,382 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,166 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,408,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,823,000 after acquiring an additional 400,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,630,000 after acquiring an additional 612,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Amcor by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,740,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,797,000 after buying an additional 1,733,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,193,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,411. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. Amcor has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

