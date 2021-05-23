Zacks: Analysts Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. CNX Resources posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,901. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

