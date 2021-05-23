Zacks: Analysts Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.27. MEDNAX posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after buying an additional 1,149,651 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,139,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. 500,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,653. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

