Zacks: Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOFG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:MOFG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. 29,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,681. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $56,898. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,432,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

