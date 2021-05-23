Zacks: Analysts Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $400.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post sales of $400.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $378.90 million and the highest is $423.00 million. PotlatchDeltic reported sales of $181.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCH. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

PCH stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $65.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

