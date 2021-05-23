Zacks: Analysts Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.51. 769,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,264. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $155.74 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Insiders sold 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712 over the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $856,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 385.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 26,022 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 491.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

