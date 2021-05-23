Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $523.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will announce $523.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $528.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $520.29 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $505.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.09. 629,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,512. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,855,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 790,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after purchasing an additional 74,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

