Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post $22.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.76 billion and the highest is $22.58 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $18.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $91.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.16 billion to $91.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $96.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.45 billion to $96.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.96. 6,501,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,653,028. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $450.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

