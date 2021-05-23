Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to announce $4.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90 billion. Stryker posted sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $17.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.65. 1,150,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,771. The stock has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.57. Stryker has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

