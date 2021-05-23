Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to report $170.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $122.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $649.60 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $686.10 million, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $695.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $30.60. 261,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,978.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after buying an additional 164,200 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.