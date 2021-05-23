Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.00. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Truist Securities increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

AJG stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.90. 1,108,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,081. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.52 and its 200 day moving average is $124.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $154.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 957 shares of company stock valued at $117,785. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $32,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.