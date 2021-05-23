Zacks: Brokerages Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.63. Astec Industries posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASTE stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.10. 268,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.19. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

