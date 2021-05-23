Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Ducommun posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million.

DCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ducommun by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

DCO traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,515. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $617.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

