Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.59 Million

Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to announce $91.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.17 million and the highest is $95.40 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $93.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $363.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.20 million to $376.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $366.08 million, with estimates ranging from $356.75 million to $382.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $56.94. 174,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

