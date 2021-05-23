Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report sales of $43.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.97 million and the lowest is $41.01 million. Insmed posted sales of $42.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $195.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.33 million to $213.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $312.59 million, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $373.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

In other news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of INSM opened at $25.85 on Friday. Insmed has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

