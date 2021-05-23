Zacks: Brokerages Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Announce -$0.71 EPS

Brokerages expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.81). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KPTI. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. 965,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

In related news, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

