Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Post $0.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Leggett & Platt posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

In other news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after acquiring an additional 910,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,687,000 after buying an additional 125,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,015,000 after buying an additional 42,224 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 45.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after buying an additional 672,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,186,000 after buying an additional 270,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.11. The company had a trading volume of 761,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 75.12%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

