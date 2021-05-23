Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$2.62 Per Share

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to post earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.45). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.12) to ($8.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($10.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.99) to ($7.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.92.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,529. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.00.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,366,307.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,595 shares of company stock worth $75,643,697. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 189,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,536,000 after acquiring an additional 55,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.