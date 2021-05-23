Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$2.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to post earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.45). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.12) to ($8.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($10.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.99) to ($7.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.92.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,529. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.00.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,366,307.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,595 shares of company stock worth $75,643,697. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 189,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,536,000 after acquiring an additional 55,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

