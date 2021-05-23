Zacks: Brokerages Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.80. WEC Energy Group posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.22. 2,638,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,752. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

