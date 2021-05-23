Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,084. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $370.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,203,000 after purchasing an additional 67,870 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 37,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

