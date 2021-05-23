Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Get The York Water alerts:

YORW stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The York Water has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.91 million, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.21.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The York Water had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The York Water will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. The York Water’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The York Water by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The York Water by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in The York Water by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The York Water by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of The York Water during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The York Water (YORW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.