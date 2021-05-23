Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

ADOCY opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Adocia has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40.

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.

