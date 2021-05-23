Zacks Investment Research Lowers ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Get ChampionX alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHX. Cowen boosted their price target on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.96.

CHX traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,817. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,091,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $888,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $94,318,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $72,796,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $39,542,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after buying an additional 1,939,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $29,477,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.