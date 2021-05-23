Zealium (NZL) Hits Market Capitalization of $50,282.94

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $50,282.94 and $139.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018325 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.69 or 0.00824997 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zealium Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,361,728 coins and its circulating supply is 16,361,728 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.