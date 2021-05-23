Zen Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 52.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $730,639.15 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.96 or 0.00721010 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000651 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00180587 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000447 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

