Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will announce ($1.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.29). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to ($3.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($3.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27).

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 397,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,657. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $2,803,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,719,292.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $166,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,839 shares of company stock worth $8,769,370. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

