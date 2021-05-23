ZeroSwap (ZEE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.38 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 44.9% against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $26.18 million and $2.38 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00062980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00018568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.00912710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00087905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,070,372 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

