ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $171,135.94 and $51.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00050605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.95 or 0.00720236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00074650 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZUC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

