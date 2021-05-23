Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $702.00 Million

Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report $702.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $678.00 million and the highest is $726.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $686.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.10. 1,776,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,952. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,218. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.