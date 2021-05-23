Zloadr (ZDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $749,152.74

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 49.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Zloadr has a market cap of $749,152.74 and $61,104.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zloadr has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zloadr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00050644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.77 or 0.00760260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00079011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zloadr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zloadr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.