Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $177.67 and last traded at $176.08, with a volume of 2277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

The company has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,815,000 after purchasing an additional 244,701 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoetis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

