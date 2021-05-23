Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,801 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on H. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $92.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.93.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

