Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,019 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.20 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

